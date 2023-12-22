Rams QB Matthew Stafford accomplished something we haven't seen in over 30 years in a win over the Saints

Matthew Stafford has been in the NFL for fifteen years and he's accomplished a whole lot in that time. He's thrown for over 5,000 yards in a season, had a streak of seven consecutive seasons throwing for at least 4,000 yards, and two years ago, in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, he won the Super Bowl that was going to continue to allude him had he spent the remainder of his career in Detroit. And last night, Stafford accomplished something that may not be on par with taking the Lombardi Trophy home, but it is something we haven't seen in the NFL in over 30 years. (h/t OptaSTATS on X)

“Matthew Stafford of the @RamsNFL is the first NFL QB to throw for 300+ yards in a game while targeting no more than 4 receivers since Buffalo's Jim Kelly on September 27, 1992. Kelly threw for 308 while targeting only Andre Reed, James Lofton, Thurman Thomas & Steve Tasker.”

In the Rams win last night versus the New Orleans Saints, Stafford completed 24 of 34 passes to just four different targets… Puka Nacua (9 receptions, 164 yards, 1 touchdown), DeMarcus Robinson (6 receptions, 82 yards, 1 touchdown), Cooper Kupp (6 receptions, 52 yards), and Tyler Higbee (3 receptions, 30 yards). Take out your calculator, add those numbers up, and you get to 328 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a blistering 120.7 passer rating for the game against a Saints defense that is top ten against the pass across the board.

Flashback 31 years ago — when yours truly was a baby of just 7 months — to when Jim Kelly threw for 308 yards versus the New England Patriots, targeting just four players and completing 15 passes to just three of those four pass-catchers. If you believe in omens, then how's this for one for Matthew Stafford and the Rams: in 1992, Buffalo would go on to finish second in their division, but still managed to make the Super Bowl. Will history repeat itself for the Rams this February?