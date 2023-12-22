The Saints captain had some fiery words after his team's lackluster play on Thursday Night Football.

The New Orleans Saints' costly defeat to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football has long-time fans and veteran players fuming.

Saints veteran defensive lineman and team captain Cam Jordan laid into his teammates after the dismal performance, which has the team's playoff chances teetering.

“We are who we are. There's two games left. There's no sugarcoating this shit,” said Jordan after the game, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, “It's frustrating to be in this position. I'm not sure the probabilities of whatever it is now, we just have to win out. At the end of the day there's no excuses, we just have to win out.”

At 7-8, the Saints hold the ninth spot in the NFC playoff race heading into the weekend. NFL.com says their current chance to make the playoffs is 22%.

“We came into this game wanting to be aggressive. Knowing the type of team and the offense that we were playing, kicking field goals wasn't going to be the way to go and try to win this game,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen after the defeat.

The return of receiver Chris Olave wasn't enough to spark the Saints offense, who turned the ball over on downs three times in the game.

The Saints have now converted on fourth down on just 44% of their attempts, 24th among the NFL's 32 teams.

“[We're] a team that has potential. When we do things the right way, I think we're one of the best teams in the league,” added Jordan. “When we get out of the way, [when] we put our best foot forward, we can continue with anybody.”