Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and shortstop Corey Seager were once rivals in the National League West. Bochy led the San Francisco Giants in a multitude of battles against the Los Angeles Dodgers during his managerial run with the team. On the other hand, Seager took part in one of baseball’s most heated rivalries for seven seasons while with the Dodgers.

During the Rangers’ FanFest event on Saturday, Seager took some time to touch on what Bochy will bring to Texas this year. He also looked back at the seven-year period when he viewed the longtime manager as a rival.

“We were rivals back then, weren’t we?” Seager said.

Bochy and Seager now have the same goal in mind, as they will look to push the Rangers back into the postseason. Seager did what he could at the plate and in the infield last year to help get the Rangers into the postseason, but in the end, the AL West side capped off regular season play with a 68-94 record.

The Rangers have gone all out in the offseason to provide the team with a fighting chance to achieve this feat, from winning the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes to bolstering the backend of their rotation with the additions of Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney.

A pivotal 2023 season sure awaits Texas.