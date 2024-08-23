The Texas Rangers got some good news amidst a lost season on Thursday. Starting pitcher Jacob deGrom made a rehab start in AA Frisco. He spoke honestly about his appearance with Schuyler Dixon from the Associated Press.

“It’s very important,” said deGrom. “That way, I can treat the offseason a little bit more normal. If I don’t get out there, it’s going to feel like I’ve been rehabbing all that time through, whatever that is, almost a year and a half.”

deGrom pitched two innings, allowing two hits, striking out three, and allowing just one run. He threw 29 pitches, 21 of which were strikes. The RoughRiders ended up winning the game 5-4 over the San Antonio Missions.

The Rangers were supposed to have Max Scherzer also make a rehab start in this series against the Missions. Scherzer was scratched from his start with no reason given. He is rehabbing his throwing shoulder which has kept him on the shelf since August 2.

The World Series hangover has been very rough on the Rangers this season. They have just a 0.3% chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs, and enter Friday's action 12.5 games out of the playoffs. Despite that, the health of deGrom is an important piece of their future.

Future of Texas Rangers and Jacob deGrom

When the Rangers signed Jacob deGrom ahead of the 2023 season, they knew they were signing an injury-prone player. He spent his last two seasons with the New York Mets on and off the injured list, making only 26 starts before hitting free agency. While he has not made many starts for the Rangers, he has shown that he can still be an excellent pitcher in the ones he did make.

deGrom made six starts to begin the 2023 season before his injury. The Rangers won each of those six games, with deGrom going 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and striking out 45. As the 2025 Rangers get ready to bounce back from their disappointing campaign, they will need deGrom to be great again.

Scherzer's contract is expiring after this season and will likely not be returning to the Rangers. They have four pitchers under contract for next season already and should use that money to improve other areas of their team. That would leave deGrom as the undisputed ace of the staff.

The remainder of the staff includes Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle, and Nathan Eovaldi. Each of those pitchers has also dealt with injuries this season and the Rangers must ensure they are healthy for 2025. The pitching staff, both starters and relievers, were excellent for the Rangers on their way to the World Series last season.

Texas should be considered an option to win the American League West next season. They may even be the favorites if third baseman Alex Bregman leaves the Astros in free agency this winter. As they come back from their World Series hangover, expect a bounce-back season from ace Jacob deGrom.

In the short term, deGrom said he would see how he felt in the aftermath of his Thursday start before deciding what the next step would be. He could be back in the rotation for the Rangers very soon.