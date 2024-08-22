The Texas Rangers have dealt with many pitching injuries this season. Jacob deGrom is chief among them, having not pitched at all this season. The ace underwent Tommy John surgery in June of last year and has been targeting this month as his return date ever since. On Thursday, the Rangers announced that he will make his first rehab start on Thursday night.

“RHP Jacob deGrom sent to Frisco (AA) on injury rehabilitation assignment,” the Rangers' PR account put on X, formerly Twitter. “deGrom is scheduled to start for Frisco in tonight's 7:05 pm CT contest vs. San Antonio at Riders Field.”

If this start goes well, Rangers fans can expect to see deGrom in the big leagues before the end of the season. While it will be in a meaningless game, the Rangers must get deGrom in good shape before next season begins. They won a World Series without him and with minimal production from Max Scherzer. They could win another with another Cy Young season from deGrom.

The Rangers signed deGrom before the 2023 season knowing he had a poor injury history. After his back-to-back Cy Youngs in 2018 and 2019, he has not made more than 15 starts in a season. After a tumultuous first two seasons, the Rangers must get deGrom back and healthy to complete their rotation

Future of the Rangers' rotation

Max Scherzer is a free agent after this season. He will turn 41 during next season and, after another injury-plagued campaign, might retire. If he does not, the Rangers should not keep him around. Texas dealt with so many injuries this season, that they must ensure that they can stay healthy for next year. With deGrom under contract for the foreseeable future, Scherzer should walk after this season.

Behind deGrom in the 2025 rotation will be veteran Nathan Eovaldi. He was talked about in trade rumors ahead of this year's deadline but was kept by the Rangers. Eovaldi has been a great playoff performer in the latter half of his career and the Rangers should use him next year to try and get back to the World Series.

Both Jon Gray and Tyler Mahle are also under contract for next season. Both have also dealt with injuries this season but are much younger than deGrom and Eovaldi. The pitchers should be healthy by the time next season rolls around and will be key pieces for the Rangers in their bounce-back campaign.

deGrom is under contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028. If the Rangers pick up the option, they will pay him $135 million from now until then. deGrom will be 40 years old in the 2028 season. The contract was earned by having two great seasons before the injury bug came in 2020. He must get back to that Cy Young level for the Rangers to have another chance at a championship.

Rangers fans will be anxiously waiting for the reports from deGrom's first rehab start from Tommy John surgery on Thursday night. If he shines for Frisco, expect the Rangers to be competing for the pennant once again in 2025.