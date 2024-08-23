Texas Rangers star Max Scherzer is hoping to make it back from shoulder fatigue to pitch before the end of the season. However, Scherzer will not be making his next scheduled start for the Rangers' Double-A team.

Scherzer had been scheduled to start Friday for the Frisco Roughriders. Yet, he was pulled from the assignment. There was no official reason given for that decision, as noted by RangersToday reporter Jeff Wilson. He may not have suffered any kind of setback at this point and the decision may be the result of the disappointing season the Rangers are having.

Last year's World Series champions have been scuffling this season. They are currently third in the American League West behind the division-leading Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Texas is 59-69 on the season and is 10.0 games behind the Astros in the division.

The Rangers' status in the Wild Card race is even less encouraging. They are 12.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals for the second and third Wild Card spots. Additionally, they would have to jump over six teams in order to gain that last playoff spot in the American League.

Max Scherzer has a lot of mileage, but could be a difference maker

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY SportsScherzer has been one of the most competitive and successful pitchers throughout his career. He has won the Cy Young Award three times in his career and he has been an All-Star eight times. He has also been a part of two World Series-winning teams, including the 2019 Washington Nationals and the 2023 Texas Rangers.

The 40-year-old Scherzer regularly shows off his intensity every time he steps on the mound, and while he has a fastball that can still get the job done, his ability to locate and change speeds have been key factors in his ability to be successful in recent years.

Scherzer has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets in addition to the Rangers.

He has won 20 games twice in his career, and his best year came in 2013 for the Tigers. Scherzer was a remarkable 21-3 during the season with a 2.90 earned run average. Scherzer struck out 240 batters in 214.1 innings and intimidated batters throughout the season.

He won the Cy Young for the Tigers that season and he also won it twice for the Nationals.

Scherzer has been sidelined since August 2. While an absence of nearly three weeks is not a long time to be away from the team, the sturdy right-handed pitcher has made just eight starts this season.