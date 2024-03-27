It looks like Texas Rangers star Max Scherzer is ahead of schedule when it comes to his recovery from a back injury that needed surgery.
According to the latest updates, Scherzer is “progressing well” in his recovery ahead of the start of the 2024 season. Rangers general manager Chris Young even went as far as to saying that he thinks the right-hander won't need to be placed on the 60-day Injured List, hinting an earlier return, per Buster Olney of ESPN.
“Max Scherzer progressing well. Chris Young says he’s guessing Scherzer won’t be placed on the 60-day IL. Which suggests a possible return in May,” Olney reported on X, formerly Twitter.
Max Scherzer's injury
For those unaware, Scherzer underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc last December. As a result, he was expected to miss at least the first two to three months of the 2024 season. He was initially projected to return by June or July, so being put into the 60-day IL seemed to be a no-brainer move for the Rangers once the season starts.
But with Young's remarks, it means that Scherzer is already at that point where he can return sooner rather than later. If the Rangers do not put him on the injured list, it will be safe to assume that he won't need more than two months to re-join the team.
This update is quite interesting to note since Rangers manager Bruce Bochy did hint early this March that Scherzer is ahead of schedule in his recovery. But, the veteran manager noted a potential June return for the 39-year-old instead of May. Does Young's comments mean Scherzer has shown major progress in his rehab? Sure enough, that's possible.
For what it's worth, in February, Scherzer provided some update on his condition and noted that he feels “great” but is being “cautious” despite not feeling any sort of pain. He is staying in shape while waiting to be fully cleared to do baseball activities. Scherzer, on Wednesday, was spotted playing catch but has yet to throw against hitters, per CBS Sports.
“I feel great. I feel normal. This is really weird to not be in any pain, yet you can't do anything. That's almost the hardest part of this. You gotta be… so cautious of what you do even though there's no pain for me,” Scherzer shared. “I'm doing everything I can to stay in shape as best I can. Once I get the all clear, then I'll be ready to go.”
It remains to be seen what the Rangers will actually do with Scherzer. They are definitely not going to rush him and put him on the field until he's 100 percent. Nonetheless, to hear him make significant strides is certainly music to the ears of the Texas faithful.
Max Scherzer's potential Rangers impact
While Max Scherzer is already nearing his 40s, it's worth noting that he remains one of the most dangerous pitchers in baseball. A recent player survey proves as much, as he was voted the “fiercest” player today.
“He scares me,” a National League outfielder said.
True enough, there are plenty of reasons to fear Scherzer. After all, he is a three-time Cy Young Award winner. His 214 career victories and two 20-win seasons are nothing to scoff at, and there's no denying that he has been successful wherever he goes.
With the Rangers trying to replicate their 2023 World Series success, they'll definitely need Scherzer to be healthy and at his best.