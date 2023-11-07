New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette gave an update on Adam Fox and how long he could be out for the team.

New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette gave an injury update on defenseman Adam Fox that will give fans hope that his absence will not be for too long ahead of Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

“I don't think (multiple months) is what we're talking about,” Peter Laviolette said, via Vince Mercogliano of USA Today. “I don't like talking about it too far out.”

Adam Fox is on long-term injured reserve with a lower body injury for the Rangers after a leg-on-leg hit from Sebastian Aho in the game against the Carolina Hurricanes last week. Fox played one more shift against the Hurricanes after the hit from Sebastian Aho, but eventually left the game and did not return. Center Filip Chytil is also out with an injury.

Laviolette did go on to give a firm “no” on Fox's season being in jeopardy, according to Mercogliano. Fox is arguably the Rangers' best skater, so that is promising to hear. With Fox being on long-term injured reserve, he will miss at least 24 days and 10 games.

The earliest possible date for Fox's return is Nov. 29, which is up in the air, but there seems to be hope that it will not be an extended absence of multiple months, according to Mercogliano.

The Rangers lead the Metropolitan Division with an 8-2-1 record. They have 17 points and lead the New Jersey Devils, who have 15 points. Luckily, the Rangers have a bit of a cushion built with their hot start while they deal with Fox and Filip Chytil's absenses.

Tonight, the Rangers will try to add to their division lead at home against the Red Wings.