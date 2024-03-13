Jared Walsh appeared to be a big part of the Los Angeles Angels' future following the 2021 season. He was fresh of an All-Star campaign that saw him finish with a .277/.340/.509/.850 slash line and 29 home runs across 144 games played. But Walsh was limited in 2022 and 2023, and also struggled while on the field. The Angels ended up going in a different direction and now the first baseman/outfielder is with the Texas Rangers in spring training.
Walsh is performing well as he attempts to make the Rangers' Opening Day roster. He is currently slashing .346/.414/.615/.1.029 across 26 at-bats this spring. Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe's status is in question for Opening Day due to an injury, so Walsh projects to be a potential replacement if Lowe ends up on the injured list to begin the new campaign.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has taken notice of Walsh's bounce-back spring.
“I think he's playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Bochy said Tuesday, via Sonja Chen of MLB.com. “Last year was a tough year for him. … You look at our situation now: it's pretty nice to have a guy that not long ago … had his best baseball going for him.”
Jared Walsh looking to rebound with Rangers
Walsh has underperformed in recent seasons, but injures have also impacted him. He is hoping to stay healthy in 2024, which could lead to a rebound performance.
“It hasn't been easy,” Walsh said, via Chen as well. “[I've] seen a lot of doctors and went to a lot of places, but my recovery has been pretty drastic from how I felt about 18 months ago. I think time [has helped] more so than anything, and working on the diet, trying to really be [careful] about the sleep and stuff like that.”
Jared Walsh features a quality mixture of pure hitting ability and power from the left-side of the plate. Texas offense was explosive in 2024 and Walsh could end up being an excellent fit.
In addition to Lowe, Corey Seager and Josh Jung are also battling injuries. Jung is expected to return in spring training, but Seager's Opening Day status is also in question.
So Walsh should help in a pivotal manner.