The Los Angeles Angels are going for it. Even though it runs the risk of losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency, they are hunting for a playoff spot. They began their quest to add talent at the 2023 MLB trade deadline by acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Giolito has a 3.79 ERA and should be a very strong option in the pitching rotation behind Ohtani. Lopez has a 4.29 ERA this season but has just a 3.07 ERA over the last two seasons. He could serve as depth for the Angels while Giolito becomes a key fixture in the rotation. In return for the two veteran pitchers, LA traded prospects Edgar Quero and Ky Bush to the south side of Chicago.

Following the acquisitions of Giolito and Lopez, the Angels announced a pair of roster moves to accommodate the trade. Ben Joyce will be transferred from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL and Jared Walsh will be designated for assignment.

In 2021, the thought of letting Walsh go would have been insane. The first baseman mashed his way to an All-Star selection with an OPS of .850 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI in 144 games. This came after an impressive showing in the shortened 2020 season, where he posted nine home runs and a .971 OPS in just 32 games.

But since then, Walsh developed a neurological issue and has never been the same. He fought through the issues and symptoms like vertigo, tremors and a lack of spatial awareness in 2022 but has seen scant playing time this season, posting a .467 OPS in 28 games. He was optioned to Triple-A after the Angels acquired Eduardo Escobar but eventually returned. Now, his time with the Angels is up.

Joyce, a rookie with just 4.0 innings at the big-league level under his belt, is dealing with ulnar neuritis and will be out until at least the middle of August. It's likely that he doesn’t factor into the Angels' pitching group this season.

With the Angels fighting to secure as many wins as possible, they will have to get the most out of their new additions.