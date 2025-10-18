The Baylor Bears suffered a 42-36 Week 8 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, which turned out to be an electric finish. It was a contest that ended in dramatic fashion, as Dave Aranda's team nearly completed a comeback after recovering a wild onside kick late in the closing minutes.

Baylor managed to recover the onside kick with just 27 seconds left on the clock, according to Steven Johnson of Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The play gave the Bears a chance to drive the field to potentially win the game with a touchdown and an extra point.

“Baylor recovers the onside kick with 27 seconds remaining.”

It was a play that had fans going crazy on social media. Many were thrilled with the play, while others were simply shocked that the Bears still had a chance to potentially earn the win.

“BAYLOR IS DOWN 6 WITH THE BALL OH MY GOD,” exclaimed one fan.

RedditCFB explained the situation perfectly, saying, “TCU is trying to give this game away. Baylor scored a TD in less than a minute and then recovered an onside kick. Baylor down 6 [with] 20 seconds left.”

Article Continues Below

“Wait, did Baylor recover the onside kick?!” asked an excited fan.

Unfortunately, it was all for naught. Once Baylor got the ball back, quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw his third interception in the game, clinching the win for the Horned Frogs. It was something that certainly frustrated Bears fans, as their hopes were brought up just to be crushed.

“This is why Baylor frustrates me. They crawl all the way down to needing one touchdown to win, they get an onside kick, then Sawyer throws an interception to officially seal the loss. WTF?” explained one individual.

Another user said, “Crazy finish on radio as Baylor scores with 3 minutes left, scores again with 30 seconds left, then recovers onside kick and gets a chance to score for the win. Unfortunately, an interception ends it. 4 turnovers and down 21 late, but they almost did it.”

Baylor now owns a 4-3 record on the season. The Bears will move on to Week 9, where they will take on the No. 24 Cincinnati Bearcats.