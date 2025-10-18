After a 1-5 start, the Tennessee Titans elected to fire head coach Brian Callahan after the team's 20-10 loss in Las Vegas to the Raiders. Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Mike McCoy, a senior offensive assistant under Callahan, was tapped as interim head coach. As McCoy prepares to lead the Titans into his first matchup in charge, the team received a bit of good news. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter via X, formerly Twitter, nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat has been activated off the IR ahead of Sunday's clash against the visiting New England Patriots.

“Titans activated NT T’Vondre Sweat off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Patriots,” reported Schefter on Saturday afternoon.

Getting Sweat back would be a boost to the Titans' defense. The 2024 second-rounder split time with veteran Shy Tuttle at nose tackle, and having both of them in the defensive line rotation should only help. With former head coach Mike Vrabel leading the Patriots into Nashville, Sunday's matchup should be one that Tennessee wants to win just a little bit more. Can McCoy help lead the Titans to their second win of 2025 in his first game as a head coach since 2016?

Can the Titans turn things around under interim coach Mike McCoy?

During his four seasons at the helm of the Chargers (back when the team was in San Diego), McCoy went 28-38. He led the team to the postseason in 2013, making it to the Divisional Round before falling to another AFC West team in the Denver Broncos. Now, he'll be tasked with getting the Titans back on track, at least for the rest of the season.

Getting players like Sweat back from injury will certainly be one way to help the Titans' chances. During his rookie season in 2024, the ex-Texas Longhorn had 51 total tackles, including a sack and forced fumble. He's a key piece of Tennessee's defense. Although he's questionable to play against the Patriots on Sunday, having Sweat back in the middle of the defensive line would certainly help McCoy's odds of a big win in his debut against one of his predecessors in Vrabel.