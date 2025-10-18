The Cleveland Browns will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, but wide receiver Jerry Jeudy heads into the game on a sour note. The NFL fined Jeudy $12,172 on Saturday for his actions during the team’s Week 6 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers (h/t Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network).

The incident occurred at the 9:20 mark of the first quarter during a running play. Jeudy and Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. became tangled after the whistle, leading to a brief skirmish. As both players engaged in hand fighting, Jeudy was seen striking Porter on the helmet with his left hand, drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty that cost Cleveland 15 yards on the field. After reviewing the play, the NFL issued the fine on Saturday as part of a batch of 21 disciplinary actions from Week 6.

Porter later admitted that he planned to provoke Jeudy, saying he wanted to get under the receiver’s skin and force a reaction. Porter’s attempt to get under Jeudy’s skin succeeded, yet he admitted Jeudy got the better of him, calling it a personal loss despite the team’s win.

After the game, Jeudy took full responsibility for his actions, acknowledging that the penalty hurt his team’s opening drive.

“I can’t be having no personal penalties, that’s going to hurt my team,” Jeudy said. “Set my team back 15 yards, I can’t be doing that. I got to be better on that. And I will be better on that.”

It's the second time Jeudy has been fined this season. Earlier in Week 1, the league docked him $11,593 for taunting during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeudy’s on-field slump has shadowed the Browns’ disappointing 1-5 start to the season. After producing a career-best 1,229 receiving yards in 2024 and earning a Pro Bowl selection, Jeudy has failed to replicate that form in 2025. Through six games, he has managed 20 receptions for 240 yards without a touchdown.

Cleveland's offensive inconsistency has played a major role in Jeudy’s quiet start. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco opened the season as the starter, but the team benched him after four games and later traded him to Cincinnati, leaving rookie Dillon Gabriel, a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, to take over under center.

Jeudy wasn’t the only Browns player disciplined by the league. The NFL also fined tight end David Njoku $14,491 for making an obscene gesture in the fourth quarter of the loss.