There's almost nothing going right for the New York Rangers right now, as they're mired in an inexplicable streak that's seen them lose 15 of their last 19 games.

With their most recent loss to the Florida Panthers, who defeated them earlier this spring in the Eastern Conference Final, the Rangers have now fallen three games below the .500 mark at 16-19-1.

However, there is one positive statistical achievement in the midst of all of the gloom. Rangers sniper Artemi Panarin, who can become a free agent in the summer of 2026, broke a New York franchise record previously held by beloved former captain and Hall of Famer Mark Messier.

With his assist, he became the fastest player in Rangers history to accumulate 500 points in a New York uniform, accomplishing the feat in 384 games and besting the previous franchise mark of 406 games by Messier.

The Rangers have no choice but to turn the page and try and pick up a win on Thursday against the Original Six rival Boston Bruins.

The Rangers have fallen on hard times, losing 15 of 19 games

The Rangers began the 2024-25 NHL season viewed once again as a legitimate threat to win the Stanley Cup. They returned almost their entire squad that won the President's Trophy in 2023-24 as the best regular season team and who came within two wins of reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2014.

But after a strong 12-4 start to the campaign, things have fallen apart. Rumors of strife in the locker room amongst players, reports of an alleged coup against general manager Chris Drury, and the trade of captain Jacob Trouba to the Ducks and former No. two overall pick Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken have signaled the winds of change in the Big Apple.

Among other Rangers veterans who have been included in trade rumors include Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad.