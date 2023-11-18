We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Rangers-Devils prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New York Rangers will head across the state line to face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Rangers-Devils prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in their last game. Initially, they trailed 3-2 going into the third period. With 20 seconds left, Artemi Panarin fired off a shot that went off the goalie's pad and to Alexis Lafreniere, who tapped the rebound in for the game-tying goal. Overtime saw no winner. Finally, Lafreniere delivered the only goal in the shootout to seal the victory for New York. Lafreniere finished with two goals, while Panarin contributed two assists while firing eight shots. Additionally, Jonathan Quick made 25 saves. The Rangers finished with 40 shots while winning 65 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay. The Rangers leveled 18 hits and blocked 12 shots.

The Devils defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday. At first, it was 2-2 going into the third. But the Devils got goals from Jesper Bratt, Alexander Holt, and Tyler Toffoli to put the game away. Significantly, Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves to preserve the win. The Devils fired 31 shots on goal while winning 57 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they had 13 hits and blocked 10 shots.

It will be the first matchup between the teams since the Devils eliminated the Rangers 4-3 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Amazingly, the Rangers handled the Devils 5-1 in Games 1 and 2 at the Prudential Center. But the Devils took Games 5 and 7 by a score of 4-0. More importantly, this game could see the return of Jack Hughes from an upper-body injury.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Devils Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+198)

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-245)

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-106)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MSG2 and MSGS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread

The Rangers have gotten off to a scored start, are 11-2-1, and are second in the Eastern Conference. Overall, they have been the best defense in the league and are preventing teams from getting any chances on them, But the offense has been inconsistent.

The Rangers currently rank 22nd in goals. However, they are sixth in shooting percentage. The Rangers are also second on the powerplay. Significantly, Panarin has been good, with eight goals and 16 assists, including one powerplay conversion.

Chris Kreider has notched 10 goals and four assists, including six powerplay markers. Moreover, he has converted on 27 percent of his shots. But Kreider has also won five faceoffs and lost 12. Meanwhile, Vincent Trocheck has netted four goals and seven assists, including two powerplay snipes. Trocheck has been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 161 draws and losing just 89. Also, Lafreniere now has seven goals and four assists through 14 games after his hot stretch. However, Mika Zibanejad has gone below his normal marks, putting in two goals and eight assists, including one powerplay conversion. Zibanejad also has won 108 faceoffs and lost 94 draws.

Goalie Igor Shesterkin will likely be the goalie today and comes in with a record of 6-2 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. Therefore, he is one of the best players on the ice and someone the Rangers can depend on.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can generate some scoring early. Then, they must avoid taking penalties.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread

The Devils may get their best player back. Therefore, there is plenty of joy and anticipation, as the Devils are 2-3 in five games without him. Hughes's return could give the Devils a major boost. Currently, he has five goals and 15 assists, including three powerplay markers. Hughes has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 42 draws and losing 74. Thus, he will have some work to do if he returns.

Bratt has eight goals and 14 assists, including four powerplay markers. Furthermore, he has converted 25 percent of his 32 shots into goals and also has three game-winners. Tyler Toffoli is also a major star, with nine goals and six assists, including three powerplay conversions. Likewise, he has fired 53 shots. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has notched five goals and seven assists, including four powerplay markers, on 51 shots. Additionally, he has been exceptional on defense, blocking 21 shots. The Devils are the best powerplay team in the NHL.

Vanacek may start today and comes in with a record of 7-3 with a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .889. However, he has struggled in the net, and the Devils may go with Akira Schmid, who is 1-3-1 with a 3.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .885.

The Devils will cover the spread if they can strike early. Then, they need to stop the potent New York attack.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick

Only one of the seven playoff games had more than 6.5 goals. Therefore, the under is the clear choice.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Under: 6.5 (-106)