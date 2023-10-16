Max Scherzer is going to pitch Game 3 of the ALCS for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros. Scherzer was acquired by Texas from the New York Mets prior to the trade deadline. He later suffered an injury and his timetable was uncertain. The veteran is a true competitor and couldn't wait to return. In fact, Scherzer even began “wearing” manager Bruce Bochy out amid his requests to pitch in the playoffs, per Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today.

“He’s been wearing me out a little bit,” Bochy said after announcing that Scherzer will pitch Game 3. The Rangers manager added that Scherzer is “excited” for the start, via Wilson as well.

Rangers: Max Scherzer set for Game 3 start vs. Astros

The Rangers earned a Game 1 victory thanks to a superb outing from Jordan Montgomery. Nathan Eovaldi, who's also been impressive in the MLB playoffs, will start Game 2 in Houston.

Then Scherzer will get the ball for Game 3 as the series heads to Arlington. Globe Life Field will provide an electric atmosphere with Max Scherzer on the bump. He's a veteran hurler with no shortage of postseason experience.

Rust may be an issue after not pitching at all so far in the 2023 playoffs. However, one thing we know for sure is that Scherzer won't back down. His fiery personality will be on full-display for the MLB world to see in the game.

If Texas' offense lives up to their potential, Scherzer very well may be pitching with a lead early in the game. Regardless of a lead or not, Max Scherzer should give the Rangers a chance to win at the very least.

It goes without saying, but the Astros present a major challenge. Even the best pitchers tend to struggle versus Houston. Their lineup isn't quite as deep as the Rangers' offense, but Houston has plenty of playoff-tested bats.

Max Scherzer vs. the Astros will be a battle fans won't want to miss.