After helping to guide the Texas Rangers to a surprise World Series victory in 2023, general manager Chris Young landed a contract extension. Young also got bumped up from executive vice president and GM to president of baseball operations.

Speaking about his recent extension and promotion, Young stayed on message. “I said this when I was hired. Nothing would mean more to me than winning a World Series here, I feel the same way about the next World Series,” via DLLS Rangers’ Abby Jones on X.

The Rangers shocked the baseball world when they won the first World Series in franchise history last season, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1. The Diamondbacks also made a surprise run to the Fall Classic after missing out on the playoffs the previous five seasons and finishing with a losing record in the three years leading up to 2023.

The Rangers’ improbable victory came on the heels of six straight losing seasons from 2017-2022. Young first came on board as the Rangers’ general manager for the Covid-shortened 2020 season. He helped create the roster that won the championship in 2023.

The Rangers extend GM Chris Young after surprise World Series win

Unfortunately, the team’s “next World Series” will most likely have to wait for another year as things have not gone according to plan for the Rangers this season. The team is 10 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. Texas is eight games back in the AL Wild Card standings with six teams between them and the final postseason berth.

The Rangers have been hit hard by injuries this season, particularly to their starting pitchers. Jacob deGrom just made his season debut in September after recovering from Tommy John surgery. And veteran starter Max Scherzer has been limited to just nine starts this season as he’s made multiple trips to the injured list. Additionally, World Series MVP Corey Seager was lost for the season with a sports hernia.

Despite multiple players spending significant time on the IL, manager Bruce Bochy insisted that injuries are not an excuse. Unfortunately Bochy did not have the answer for fixing the Rangers lost season when discussing the team’s failed attempt at repeating as World Series champs.

Still there’s reason to be hopeful that the Rangers can get back on track next season. They have a nice mix of young talent and veteran players. Top prospect Wyatt Langford has given Rangers fans reason to get excited as he joined Jackie Robinson as the only players to hit for the cycle, record an inside-the-park home run and smack a walk-off grand slam in one season. Additionally, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, Kumar Rocker made his pro debut for Texas. He could be a big part of the team’s future.

As the Rangers look to bounce back from a disappointing season, they’ve locked down their president of baseball operations for multiple years. Young has already shown he’s capable of constructing a championship roster. Now he hopes to do it all over again.