As the Texas Rangers wind down a disappointing 2024 MLB season, all they have to look forward to is Jacob deGrom's season debut and thinking of ways to bounce back in 2024. Right before deGrom takes to the mound, rookie pitcher Kumar Rocker made his first start in the big leagues. It went well. He could be a huge part of their future.

Rocker's journey to the MLB has featured plenty of twists and turns. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 38th round of the 2018 draft and by the New York Mets with the 10th overall pick three years later. But he didn’t stick around with a franchise until the Rangers selected him with the third overall pick in the 2022 draft. The 24-year-old worked his way up the minor-league ranks this season and contributed to a win in his first taste of MLB action.

After his debut in a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners, Rocker discussed the feeling of his start and what he'll remember the most about it.

“Just staying in the game, working with runners on, little things like that,” Rocker said of what he's most proud of with his debut. “Got some things to work on but [I'll] keep going at it.”

Kumar Rocker makes MLB debut in Rangers win

Rocker allowed two singles to start his day, putting two runners in scoring positions, but got out of the jam with strikeouts against Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena, two of the Mariners' best hitters, and a lineout.

After facing the minimum amount of batters in the second inning and keeping runners from advancing past second base in the third, Rocker surrendered a solo home run to Justin Turner in the fourth inning. The veteran slugger hit it hard and far but T-Mobile Park was one of just eight ballparks where his ball would have gone yard. Rocker sat down the other three batters he faced that inning.

The final stat line for Rocker: 74 pitches (47 strikes), 4.0 innings, one (earned) run, three hits, two walks, seven strikeouts. He begins his MLB career with a 2.25 ERA. Being in the MLB and reuniting with college teammate Jack Leiter will be a great way to ride out the remainder of the baseball season.