The Texas Rangers and general manager Chris Young are in agreement on a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday. Young is also being promoted to the team's president of baseball operations.

Young has previously served as the Rangers' general manager and executive vice president. He will now become the president of baseball operations. It remains to be seen if the Rangers will add a new GM. Jon Daniels previously held the president of baseball operations role.

The Rangers' 2024 season has not gone according to plan. Corey Seager is dealing with an injury and the ball club is just 71-76 overall. In fact, injuries have unfortunately been far too common for the Rangers throughout the 2024 campaign. Nevertheless, Young has impressed during his time with the team.

Chris Young set to lead Rangers for years to come

Young helped construct Texas' World Series winning roster in 2023. The MLB world did not expect the team to compete at such a high level in 2023. Yet, Texas shocked the league and made a serious Fall Classic pursuit. After upsetting the odds in the American League, the Rangers captured their first World Series title against the Arizona Diamondbacks in late October.

The organization clearly believes that despite the down 2024 season, Young will be able to lead the Rangers for years to come. One has to imagine that Texas will play an all-around more consistent brand of baseball in 2025 if they can avoid injury trouble. With that being said, Chris Young will likely do whatever he can to add upgrades to the roster during the upcoming offseason.

The future remains bright for this Rangers team. They feature a quality mixture of star-power and young talent with high-ceilings. Chris Young has more than enough potential to work with as the Texas Rangers' new president of baseball operations.