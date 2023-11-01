Corey Seager's bat has been on fire in the 2023 MLB World Series. The Texas Rangers infielder inflicted more damage on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series when he went yard for a two-run blast in the second inning of Game 4 to extend his team's lead to 5-0.

Moreover, that Seager home run also put him in an extremely exclusive World Series group that only has New York Yankees legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter as the only other member, as noted by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

“Corey Seager is the 2nd SS to homer in consecutive WS games, joining: 2000 G4-5 Derek Jeter.”

It can be remembered that Seager also sent one deep in the third inning of the Rangers' 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks a day before in Game 3. That was also a two-run home run, which gave Texas a 3-0 advantage in the contest. Seager entered Game 4 batting .298/.444/.649 with five home runs and 10 RBIs in the 2023 MLB playoffs.

Overall, Seager already has three home runs in the 2023 Fall Classic, as of this writing. The first one was an instant classic, as it came in the clutch in Game 1, allowing the Rangers to tie the game in the ninth inning before walking it off with an Adolis Garcia homer in the 11th inning.

With the Rangers in danger of missing Garcia for the rest of the World Series, there's increased pressure on the shoulders of Seager and the other healthy Texas hitters to succeed at the plate. Garcia, who leads the Rangers in the playoffs with eight home runs to go with a .323 batting average, strained his oblique in Game 3 and was ruled out of Game 4.