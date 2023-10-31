Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager flexed his muscles at the plate once again in the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Seager has Texas fans going wild on social media after he launched a monster two-run home run off of Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt in the third inning to extend his team's lead to three runs.

Corey Seager with a NO-DOUBT homer to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead 🚀pic.twitter.com/7N1RJpmNpa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

Fans and baseball observers alike immediately took to X to react to Seager's latest dinger in the playoffs.

“Corey Seager ambush alert. First-pitch changeup from Brandon Pfaadt lands 421 feet away in the right-field stands. Rangers now lead 3-0 in the third inning. And for the second time this series, Seager has hit a massive home run on the first pitch of an at-bat,” posted Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“COREY SEAGER WAFFLES ANOTHER ONE A TWO RUN SHOT THEM RANGERS UP 3-0,” said Jared Carrabis.

“Think this is what the Rangers envisioned when they signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien for $500 million almost two years ago? The middle infield duo is responsible for Texas’ 3-0 lead early in Game 3,” chimed in Baseball America.

From X user @Klein25: “Corey Seager is built for October pressure. I can’t believe the Dodgers let the best shortstop in baseball walk.”

Rangers' Corey Seager continues to wreak havoc at the plate

Seager, who inked a 10-year deal worth $325 million with Texas in 2021 after years of playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is truly having a huge World Series. It can be remembered that he hit a huge home run in the clutch in Game 1 of the Fall Classic versus the Diamondbacks that sparked a dramatic come-from-behind win by the Rangers.