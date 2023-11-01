Adolis Garcia has been removed from the Texas Rangers' World Series roster after suffering an oblique injury during Game 3. Losing Garcia is a brutal blow for Texas despite their current 2-1 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. General manager Chris Young addressed Garcia's attempt to stay on the roster, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

“He went down to the cage and gave it a go, and it was very clear he was in pain,” Young said of Garcia. “It's not something that's going to get any better over the next 5-7 days. I think it would be more significant timeline if this were the regular season.”

Players often fight through injury if possible during the playoffs/World Series. But this is clearly something that is serious which led Texas to make this decision. Still, Garcia's 2023 postseason efforts will not be forgotten.

He won the ALCS MVP and has played a pivotal role in Texas' success. The Rangers will try to finish the job without Garcia heading into Game 4.

Rangers looking to win the World Series despite injury concerns

In addition to Garcia, Max Scherzer was also removed from the World Series roster due to an injury he suffered in Game 3. Scherzer also tried to fight through it but the ailment was too much to handle.

As aforementioned, the Rangers hold a 2-1 series lead over the Diamondbacks. But Games 4 and 5 of the Fall Classic are scheduled to take place in Arizona. The D'Backs will look to utilize their home field advantage and climb back in the series.

Despite their injury concerns, the Rangers still have enough talent to hold on though. Corey Seager is swinging the bat extremely well and the bullpen has done a good job of locking things down late in games.

Texas won't go down without a fight even with Garcia and Scherzer out.