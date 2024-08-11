Texas Rangers star Corey Seager accomplished an impressive feat during the team's double-header against the New York Yankees on Saturday. With Friday's game being postponed due to inclement weather, the teams played a double-header on Saturday. The Yankees won the first game 8-0, but the Rangers bounced back with a 9-4 victory in the second contest. Corey Seager homered and accomplished the aforementioned feat in the second game as well, per Texas Rangers PR on X, formerly Twitter.

“Corey Seager hit his 25th HR of the season in Saturday's Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. This is his 4th career 25+ HR season (2016, 2022-23-24), his 3rd in as many years w/ Texas. Seager is just the 4th player in TEX history to hit 25+ HR in each of his 1st 3 seasons with the club,” Texas Rangers PR wrote.

It is safe to say that Seager's Rangers career is off to a good start. He struggled at times in his first season (2022) in Texas but still managed to hit 33 home runs. He hit the exact same amount in 2023 across only 119 games. Seager also recorded a stellar 1.013 OPS and finished second in American League MVP voting. Texas went on to win the '23 World Series as well.

So far in 2024, Seager has hit 25 home runs with an OPS above .850. He is swinging the bat well and is doing everything he can to help the Rangers make a postseason push.

Corey Seager speaks after double-header

Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi struggled in the first game on Saturday. The offense did not exactly help matters in the shutout defeat. The lineup woke up in the second game, though.

“It was just a good bounce-back game for us,” Seager said after the second contest, via Bally Sports Southwest. “(Cody) Bradford went out there and threw the ball really well, kept us in it. We finally scratched some runs at the end and got the win.”

Seager had hit 194 home runs during his career heading into Saturday. Yet, none of those long balls had been at Yankee Stadium. That changed on Saturday, as the 195th home run of Seager's career was indeed hit at the Yankees' home field.

Of course, Seager spent the first seven years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers did not travel to New York to play the Yankees on a consistent basis, so Seager did not receive too many opportunities to accomplish the feat.

The move to the American League has given the shortstop more opportunities, and he took care of business on Saturday afternoon.

“Actually a pretty cool thing for me. I kind of grew up as a Yankees fan, big (Derek) Jeter fan. So to be able to finally hit a home run here was pretty cool.”

Rangers trying to capture momentum

The Rangers currently have an underwhelming 55-62 record. They need to find some momentum soon as the stretch run draws near. With Texas trying to get things going, Seager highlighted the positives of the offense playing well in the second game on Saturday.

“We had a lot of guys get a lot of hits today,” Seager said. “That's a good thing for us… You don't have to be the guy everyday. It was a good second game for us and hopefully we can build off of it.”