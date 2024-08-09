Tropical Storm Debby is starting to make a serious impact on the sports world. One such impact involves the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, whose series opener is being postponed. As New York tries to keep winning after the trade deadline and Texas tries to salvage its quest to repeat as champions, the teams are taking a rain check.

Because of inclement weather, the Yankees and Rangers have rescheduled their Friday showdown for Saturday afternoon and will play a doubleheader. Gerrit Cole is scheduled to face off against Nathan Eovaldi, an intriguing matchup between two of the biggest names in each team's rotation.

“Tonight’s Yankees-Rangers game (Friday, August 9) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up tomorrow, Saturday, August 10, as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin with the first game at 1:05 pm. More information will be provided shortly,” reads New York's announcement.

Yankees, Rangers cancel series opener due to inclement weather

The Yankees, at 68-48, are trying to fight off the Baltimore Orioles for the lead in the American League East. New York is dealing with several injuries but has finally started to play well after a prolonged slump. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has reinvigorated the lineup around superstars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

The Rangers, at 54-61, are third in the AL West and relying on their old pitchers to get back into tip-top form after battling injuries. The Texas infield has been very productive this season but the same cannot be said for its outfield. Playoff chances are looking grim for the 2023 World Series champions.

Storm Debby has also forced the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship, which is being held in North Carolina, to move its first day from Thursday to Friday. The heavy rain and winds should impact several other events around the sports world, too.