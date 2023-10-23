Regardless of which team wins the 2023 American League Championship Series, it's safe to say that the Texas Rangers have a special one in Evan Carter. The 21-year-old outfielder has been making a tremendous impact at the plate in the 2023 MLB playoffs for Texas, which just forced a Game 7 against the Houston Astros following their 9-2 win at Minute Maid Park Sunday night.

In fact, Carter just made history in Game 6 by extending a particular streak, as noted by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

“Evan Carter has now reached base safely in 11 straight games. That’s the longest streak by a player at age 21 or younger in postseason history. And it’s his FIRST 11 PS games!”

Carter entered Game 6 of the Astros series batting .313 with a .463 on-base percentage and a .563 slugging percentage. He is indeed playing a key role in the success of the Rangers in making life hard for Houston in the postseason. The Astros have proven themselves to be hard to eliminate, managing to tie and then grab the series lead through five games despite losing the first two games in the ALCS, and if the Rangers are to send Houston home for good in Game 7, they will need Carter and the others to step up.

One can only imagine how much pressure a youngster like Evan Carter is feeling during this portion of the playoffs. In any case, he's shown that he can deliver the goods and that the Rangers can continue trusting him with a great postseason individual performance thus far.