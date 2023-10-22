As they head to Minute Maid Park, the Texas Rangers will face an elimination game while facing the Houston Astros in Game 6. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Astros Game 6 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Astros rallied from behind to shock the Rangers 5-4 in Game 5 and are one win away from a second consecutive trip to the World Series. Initially, they struck early in the first inning when Alex Bregman clubbed a home run. The Rangers tied it up when Nathaniel Lowe slugged a shout to deep left field to tie the game 1-1. Later, Jose Abreu clipped a single to center in the sixth to give the Astros the lead back. But the Rangers got a huge boost in the bottom half of the inning when Adolis Garcia battered a three-run bomb to left-center field to make it 4-2 Rangers.

Jon LeClerc came into the game in the eighth inning. Now, he had to get three more outs in the ninth to give the Rangers the series advantage to head back to Houston. But the Astros put two runners on base to set up Jose Altuve. Then, Altuve lined a three-run blast to left-center field to give the Astros the lead and stun the Rangers. The Rangers could not recover and are in a major hole.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Rangers and is 3-0 with a 2.29 ERA with 24 strikeouts in the playoffs. Also, he went six innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits in his last start. Framber Valdez will start for Game 6 and is 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA. Ultimately, he continued to struggle, going 2 2/3 innings while allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits in a loss.

Here are the Rangers-Astros Game 6 MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Rangers-Astros Game 6 Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-205)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Astros Game 6

Time: 8:04 pm ET/5:04 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers will need the game of their lives from their hitters. Likewise, they need the bullpen to avoid struggles. It has been an unfortunate situation all season, and they need to rectify it.

Lowe is batting .220 with two home runs, four RBIs, and six runs. Also, he is 5 for 19 in this series with one home run, two RBIs, and three runs. Corey Seager is hitting .333 with two home runs, four RBIs, and nine runs. Likewise, he is 5 for 21 in this series with one home run, one RBI, and three runs. Leody Tavares is batting .281 with one home run, three RBIs, and five runs. Also, he is 4 for 13 in the ALCS, with one home run, one RBI, and one run. Additionally, Garcia is now hitting .286 with four home runs, 11 RBIs, and five runs in the playoffs. Also, he has two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs in the ALCS.

But the bullpen has been leaky, especially over the past three games. Unfortunately, their bullpen has allowed three earned runs in each of the past three games. It was an issue throughout the season., and they have not been able to escape it.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their offense can stay consistent. Then, they need production from their bullpen.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros looked dead in the water after two games. However, they fought back, as they always do, and are now in firm control of the ALCS after winning the last three games in Arlington.

Altuve is batting .256 with three home runs, five RBIs, and eight runs in the playoffs. Meanwhile, he is 6 for 22 in the ALCS with two home runs, four RBIs, and six runs. Bregman is hitting .206 with three home runs, six RBIs, and eight runs in the postseason. Additionally, he is 4 for 19 with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs in the series. Yordan Alvarez is batting .417 with six home runs, 13 RBIs, and 11 runs. Moreover, he is batting 8 for 20 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and four runs in the ALCS. Kyle Tucker is struggling throughout the playoffs, hitting .156 with one RBI and four runs while still looking for his first home run. Also, he is just 3 for 18 with two runs in the ALCS.

The bullpen has allowed only three earned runs over the last three, all of which came in Game 3. Significantly, the bullpen did its job in Games 4 and 5 to help set up the series lead.

Final Rangers-Astros Game 6 Prediction & Pick

The Rangers suffered the worst loss imaginable. It's hard to come back from that. Therefore, look for the Astros to do everything possible to finish this one off and advance to the World Series.

Final Rangers-Astros Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+168)