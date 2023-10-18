The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers both finished the MLB regular season with a 90-72 record, and they were both at the top at the AL West division standings. However, the Astros won the tiebreaker which gave them a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and the Rangers had to go to work in the Wild Card round. Now, there are only two teams remaining in the American League battling it out in the ALCS: The Astros and the Rangers.

While the Astros may have won the tiebreaker to earn a bye, the real competition is now in the ALCS, and the Rangers are up 2-0 on Houston. Texas swept the Tampa Bay Rays and #1 seed Baltimore Orioles to get here, and after the first two games of the series, they are now 7-0 in the postseason. Game three is on Wednesday, and the Rangers are looking to put the Astros on the brink of elimination. It's a pivotal game in this series, and the Texas lineup could look a little bit different.

Evan Carter has only been above the nine hole for four games, yet, he could be hitting third in the lineup in game three of the ALCS, according to an article from The Dallas Morning News. So far in the postseason, Carter is leading the Rangers with an OPS of 1.236 through 28 plate appearances. He is only 21 years old.

We'll see if the Rangers do go through with this change, and if they do, it will be interesting to see how Evan Carter fares in a bigger spot in the lineup.