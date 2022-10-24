Filip Chytil sidelined with injury in big loss for Rangers

The New York Rangers are reeling following a beatdown at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the team received some concerning injury news which only stands to make matters worse. Young forward Filip Chytil is expected to be sidelined for at least the next week, according to Arthur Staple, after picking up an injury during Sunday’s loss.

The Rangers have described the ailment as being an upper-body injury, and will likely re-evaluate Chytil at the end of the week. They’re hoping he won’t need to miss much more time than that, though there’s always a chance the injury holds him out a bit longer than anticipated.

The 23-year-old has registered three points across his first six games of the season in 2022-23, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He was injured during just his second shift of the game against the Blue Jackets on Sunday and was limited to just 11 seconds on the ice during the 5-1 loss.

Chytil scored a goal in the Rangers’ season-opener vs. the Wild and followed it up with his second of the year in the team’s clash against the San Jose Sharks. Chytil had skated at least 15 minutes in three of the first four matches of the season, a significant increase from the 13:11 he spent on the ice on average last season.

Last year, Chytil registered 22 points across 67 games during the regular season, before recording nine points in 20 games during the Rangers’ Stanley Cup Playoffs run. Taking on a bigger role this season, the early injury is a significant loss for the Rangers, but hopefully, Filip Chytil will be up and ready to go again in just a week’s time.