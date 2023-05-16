Some red flags turn out to be red herrings, as players rise above any concerns regarding their talent or health. Sometimes, though, those initial fears are sadly confirmed. The Texas Rangers are learning that right now.

Former top draft pick of the New York Mets and Vanderbilt phenom, pitcher Kumar Rocker, will need to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, according to MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry. The 23-year-old is rated as Texas’ No. 6 prospect and posted a 3.86 ERA in High-A ball this season.

This is not just devastating news for Rangers fans, who are always clamoring for potential star hurlers in their rotation but also for anyone who just enjoys watching good pitching. The Mets, who selected Rocker at No. 10 in the 2021 MLB Draft, were immediately scared off after reviewing his medical information.

They chose not to sign him. The move opened up the organization for criticism but also left fans wondering about their findings. New York’s cautious decision seemingly ended up working out for Rocker and Texas- who took him with the No. 3 pick in the following draft. However, a team usually does not forgo a first-rounder without valid reason to do so. The Rangers’ recent pitching woes incentivized them to take a gamble on a tantalizing talent.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is too soon to rule on a verdict, but this is undoubtedly a major setback that will hopefully not foretell a litany of injury problems down the road. Rocker’s nasty slider helped lead the esteemed Vanderbilt Commodores to the College World Series Championship in 2019 capping off a sensational freshman season that saw him become the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

This does not have to define Kumar Rocker’s story, though. The Mets may look wise right now, but the right-hander could still find his redemption with his current organization and prove that his promise warrants taking a risk on him.

But it will now take at least a year longer to find out if that’s true.