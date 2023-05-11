Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Jacob deGrom is expected to miss another 2-3 weeks due to elbow inflammation according to Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, per FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter. deGrom flashed signs of his dominance early in the season for Texas, but also dealt with injury concerns. He was ultimately placed on the IL last week and this updated timetable only adds to the concerns.

Prior to being placed on the IL, deGrom owned a 2.67 ERA, 0.758 WHIP, 45 strikeouts, and only four walks. He was pitching like the best pitcher in baseball for the most part.

Although Texas knew they were getting a superstar when they signed Jacob deGrom this past offseason to a five-year contract, they also understood the risk involved. He’s been hampered by injuries over the past few seasons and will turn 35-years old in June. Between his injury history and age, the Rangers certainly took a chance by offering him a five-year deal.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That said, the Rangers are still performing well. The Houston Astros have stumbled through the first month-plus of the ’23 campaign, currently sitting in third place in the AL West. The Los Angeles Angels are second, trailing first place Texas by a few games. Holding onto a division lead all season long will be a challenge, but isn’t out of the question. If Jacob deGrom is able to return in a few weeks and lead the rotation, Texas will emerge as a legitimate contender as the season continues on.

We will continue to provide updates on Jacob deGrom as they are made available.