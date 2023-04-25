Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Things were looking great for the New York Rangers after winning the first two games of their opening round series on the road against the New Jersey Devils, but after back-to-back disappointing home losses to knot the series at two, it now becomes a best of three headed back to Newark.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant ripped into his team for their abysmal play in Games 3 and 4 after losing 3-1 on Monday night.

“Not good enough. Not even close to good enough,” Gallant said postgame. “We didn’t show up. We didn’t play hard enough. We didn’t compete hard enough. All we did was yap at the linesmen for getting thrown out of the faceoffs. Lot of bad things tonight.”

Strong words but absolutely true for a Rangers team that looked completely different in front of the home crowd than they did just miles away in New Jersey.

After piling up 10 goals over two contests at the Prudential Center, New York scored just two total goals at Madison Square Garden, and will now head back to enemy territory with the series completely turned on its head. For a team with Stanley Cup aspirations in 2023, it simply wasn’t good enough.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gerard Gallant was particularly peeved by the effort of his wingers between the blue lines.

“Tonight, weak-side winger was a little bit lazy, staying on the other side of the ice to watch the play instead of supporting it,” Gallant explained. “How many times did you see us whipping pucks across and them picking them off in the middle? Just the old recipe when you look like you’re tired or lazy, that’s what happens.”

Both teams recorded 23 shots in the contest, but the Devils controlled 66.2 percent of the expected goals at five-on-five, according to Natural Stat Trick.

The series now shifts back to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ for Game 5 of Rangers-Devils on Thursday night, before returning to MSG on Saturday night.

“We have to get back and play the way we play, trust ourselves,” Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad said. “It’s a best of three now.”