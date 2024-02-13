Igor Shesterkin helped the Rangers defeat the Flames.

The New York Rangers took on the Calgary Flames on Monday night as they looked to extend their winning streak. New York had won four games in a row prior to Monday night's contest. And they were able to make it five in a row as Igor Shesterkin led the Blueshirts to a win over Calgary.

The Rangers puck-stopper made 30 saves to record his first shutout of the season. Jimmy Vesey and Will Cuylle scored for the Blueshirts to help clinch a 2-0 win. After the game, Shesterkin spoke about his performance and dropped a rather interesting take.

“It was important night for me – an important shutout. I appreciate what the guys did today. There was a lot of big block shots, smart plays,” the Rangers goalie said, via USA Today reporter Vince Mercogliano.

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin stands tall vs. Flames

Shesterkin has not played up to his usual standards. The 28-year-old entered play Monday with a .899 save percentage, far below his previous career-low of .916. His win on Monday helped his save percentage climb back up to .902.

Overall, these types of games are the ones Shesterkin enjoys the most. “I just want to have fun and stop the puck,″ the Rangers netminder said, via ESPN. “I felt great.”

The Flames entered this game on a bit of a heater. They had won their previous four games, as well. However, the Rangers won out on Monday. And their performance stemmed from their focus coming out of the NHL All-Star break.

“We've been stressing our defense coming out of the break,” Vesey said, via ESPN. ”Hot team and a lot of firepower up front. Good effort for us. It was a gritty win.”

Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers will look to keep the momentum going. They are in action again on Thursday when they play host to the Montreal Canadiens as they continue their four-game homestand.