Jacob deGrom’s Texas Rangers debut did not go how anyone thought it would. The bonafide best pitcher in baseball got lit up by the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day, allowing five runs on six hits, all for extra bases. He did not make it out of the fourth inning.

Baseball fans and deGrom haters wasted no time getting on the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

I can’t tell what makes me happier: •deGrom stinking it up in Texas •Or the phiLLies blowing a lead to the poverty Rangers🤭🤭 — Chris (@NYR_cth) March 30, 2023

Rangers offense went insane to cover up the degrom disasterclass — ⚾️🔜 (1-0) (@Dreams8766) March 30, 2023

Jacob deGrom is fucking washed pic.twitter.com/GAgfHRXcR8 — semaJ (@semaJ7272) March 30, 2023

The Rangers’ offense picked up their ace, allowing deGrom to escape his Rangers debut with a no-decision. Trailing 5-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Rangers rallied for nine runs in the inning, chasing Phillies starter Aaron Nola out of the game in the process.

Those nine runs would have been enough to beat Philadelphia, as the defending National League champions were only able to pull together two runs the rest of the game in the 11-7 loss.

While it’s easy for fans to get on deGrom for this awful start by his standards, it’s more likely than not that this is a fluke. deGrom when fully healthy is without a doubt the best pitcher in Major League Baseball. Staying on the field has been a problem for him throughout his career, especially in recent seasons. Perhaps that has something to do with his performance today, or maybe it just wasn’t his day.

Haters of Jacob deGrom beware though. There’s a chance this is the worst start of his season, maybe even by a longshot. It’s not every day that deGrom gives up three runs, let alone five. On Thursday though, those who dislike deGrom got what they wanted.