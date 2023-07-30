The Texas Rangers have acquired left-handed starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and right-handed relief pitcher Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for infielder Thomas Saggese, right-handed pitcher Tekoah Rody and left-handed pitcher John King, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The deal bolsters the Rangers' starting rotation even more after they landed Max Scherzer in a trade from the New York Mets. The Rangers are clearly the most aggressive team ahead of the trade deadline, which aligns with their approach in free agency over the last couple of seasons.

According to MLB.com, Tekoah Roby was the No. 11 prospect in the Rangers' system while Thomas Saggese was the No. 14 prospect. John King is a relief pitcher who has major league experience. With Roby being the highest-ranked prospect in the deal, this deal aligns with the Cardinals' desire to acquire pitching at this deadline.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For the Rangers, the additions of Jordan Montgomery and Max Scherzer bolsters their rotation after dealing with the loss of Jacob deGrom to Tommy John surgery this season. Chris Stratton also joins a bullpen that already has Will Smith and Aroldis Chapman in the fold.

As noted before, the Rangers are going all in at this deadline. The big signings of players like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien have started to pay dividends, and younger players are contributing as well.

The Rangers are a contender in the American League. They need to focus on closing out the American League West and beating out the Houston Astros, then they will have a good chance to make a run in the playoffs.