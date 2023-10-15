The Texas Rangers will meet the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Astros Game 1 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 in the AL Division Series to earn a trip to the ALCS. Now, they must take down a divisional rival and the defending World Series champions. It will be their first ALCS appearance since 2011. Additionally, it will be their third appearance in the ALCS. The Rangers have done a lot to get here. However, there is still much more to do.

The Astros are in the ALCS for the seventh season in a row after dispatching the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in the ALDS. Amazingly, they have been in the final four since their initial title run in 2017. The Astros have won four of those seven ALCS showdowns. Furthermore, they have emerged as the favorite each time.

The Astros won Game 1 of the ALCS last year against the New York Yankees. Also, they won Game 1 of the ALCS in 2021 against the Boston Red Sox. The Astros lost their Game 1 matches in 2019 and 2020. However, they won Game 1 in 2017 and 2018.

The Astros are 3-1 in Game 1 ALCS matches at home and 4-2 overall. Additionally, they are 30-16 at Minute Maid Park since their title run began in 2017.

Here are the Rangers-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Rangers-Astros Game 1 Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-166)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Astros Game 1

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are a great team with one major weakness. However, they hope their strengths can cover up any weaknesses they have. They have a tough lineup but will be a heavy underdog regardless.

The Rangers hope to get more out of Nathaniel Lowe and Marcus Semien. Unfortunately, Lowe is hitting .182 in the playoffs with one home run, two RBIs, and three runs, while Semien is batting .174 without a home run, two RBIs, and four runs. But the Rangers do like what they have in Josh Jung and Corey Seager. Significantly, Jung is hitting .400 in the ALDS with one home run, three RBIs, and six runs, while Seager is batting .429 with one home run, three RBIs, and six runs. Leody Taveras is batting .263 with no home runs, two RBIs, and four runs, while Adolis Garcia is hitting .292 with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs. Therefore, the Rangers hope these six hitters can hit Houston pitching.

Jordan Montgomery will start Game 1 and come in with a record of 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA. Unfortunately, he went four innings while allowing five runs, four earned, on nine hits in a no-decision in his Game 1 showdown with the Orioles.

Montgomery will need a good outing, as he has a bullpen that struggled throughout the season. However, they have been slightly better in the postseason, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits through 16 2/3 innings. Closer Jose Leclerc has a 1.80 ERA with a save, one earned run, and four hits through five innings. Meanwhile, setup man Adolis Chapman has been excellent, tossing 2 2/3 shutout innings and allowing only one hit.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their hitters can stay hot. Then, they need Montgomery to have a solid outing and for the bullpen to get the game to Chapman and Leclerc so they can shut the game down.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are getting hot at the right time again. Thus, they hope they can ride their lineup and elite pitching to another World Series appearance. These hitters all took down the Twins with effectiveness.

Jose Abreu is batting .313 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and three runs in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Jose Altuve is hitting .235 with one home run, one RBI, and two runs. Alex Bregman is batting .200 with one home run, two RBIs, and four runs. Also, Yordan Alvarez is hitting .438 with four home runs, six RBIs, and seven runs. Chas McCormick is batting .364 with no home runs and an RBI. However, Kyle Tucker has struggled, batting .143 with no home runs, one RBI, and two runs.

Justin Verlander will get the start and comes in with a record of 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Recently, he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out six in a Game 1 win over the Twins.

The Astros hope to ride Verlander and a hot bullpen to victory. Significantly, closer Ryan Pressly has made two saves in two playoff games. Bryan Abreu has tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings while getting the ball to him.

The Astros will cover the spread if their lineup can continue to drive runners home. Then, they need Verlander to have another strong outing to set up the best bullpen in baseball.

Final Rangers-Astros Game 1 Prediction & Pick

It's difficult to trust Montgomery and the bullpen. Therefore, the Astros will cover the spread in Game 1.

Final Rangers-Astros Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+140)