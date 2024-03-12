The New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Monday night, but it didn't come without controversy. Rookie Matt Rempe was ejected late in the second period after a dirty elbow on Jonas Siegenthaler. He'll have a phone hearing on Tuesday as reported by Pierre LeBrun, which is likely to result in a suspension for around five games.
Following the loss, Devils head coach Travis Green wasn't happy with the hit. Via ESPN:
“I think there's some intent there to injure the player,” Green said.
Siegenthaler was skating towards the red line to dump the puck and as you'll see below, Rempe made it his mission to target the Devils player, who was clearly in a vulnerable position:
Sick of hearing all the “it’s not his fault he’s so big” excuses… Matt Rempe is a 🤡 . Literally the definition of a chicken wing – Dude knew exactly what he was doing. It’s crazy how fast he went from cool story to absolute clown.
Also refs, get out of the way & let them fight pic.twitter.com/DAgobkhW5U
— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) March 12, 2024
Green echoed that sentiment because this isn't the first time Matt Rempe has done this against New Jersey:
“Everyone who knows the game at all knows that [Siegenthaler] is in a vulnerable spot. Call it predatorial or whatever you want to call it. It's definitely not the first time that it's happened [for Matt Rempe], and it's the second time against us,” Green said.
Rempe was thrown out in late February after a nasty hit to Nathan Bastian's head. Rempe is just 10 games into his NHL career, but this type of behavior isn't going to make him any friends around the league. Since that first illegal check, the Devils acquired Kurtis MacDermid from the Colorado Avalanche, a guy known for his toughness. MacDermid tried to scrap with Rempe on Monday, but he refused to engage.