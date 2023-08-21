Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer may have recorded a historic milestone on Sunday, but you wouldn't have known it from his postgame comments.

In the Rangers' loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, Scherzer made MLB history, moving into 11th place on the all-time strikeout list. By recording his 3,343rd K, he passed Phil Niekro.

However, his mood wasn't so jovial after the game's conclusion.

“I'm here to win,” Scherzer said, per ESPN. “I'm not here for milestones. I'm not here for accomplishments.”

Following a one-and-a-half-year stint with the New York Mets, Scherzer was traded to Texas on July 29 in exchange for shortstop prospect Luisangel Acuna.

At 72-52, the Rangers currently sit comfortably in first place in the AL West. However, they have begun to flounder a bit as of late, dropping their last four contests. This includes a three-game sweep at the hands of the Brewers.

The Rangers traded for 39-year-old Scherzer to give a boost to an already-impressive pitching staff. The goal was to bolster the Rangers' chances of success come postseason time.

Scherzer has won the coveted Cy Young award three times in his career. He also has eight different All-Star Game appearances and won a World Series Championship in 2019 with the Nationals.

With all of these accolades to his name, it makes sense that Scherzer wouldn't be particularly phased by yet another on a long list of accomplishments, such as the one on Sunday.

He and the Rangers will look to turn things around on Monday in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.