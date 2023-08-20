The Milwaukee Brewers are going for the sweep as they take on the Texas Rangers Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

This is a much needed series win for the Brewers, and a sweep would be even bigger. They lead the Chicago Cubs three games in the NL Central division, so every game is huge going forward. In this series, the Brewers have a fantastic average of .367. Willy Adames has seven hits in the two games, including a home run. Carlos Santana is 3-8 with two home runs, and a double. In the two games played, the Brewers have only struck out 10 times. On the mound, the Brewers have a 4.50 ERA, but their WHIP is a low 1.06. Milwaukee has struck out 24 batters in the 18 innings pitched, but Freddy Peralta has 11 of those.

The Rangers need a win in this game. They lead the Houston Astros by just 2.5 games in the AL West division. Luckily for Texas, the Astros have not been winning either. In this series with Milwaukee, the Rangers are batting a brutal .182. Travis Jankowski leads the team with three hits, and two runs scored. On the mound, the Rangers have struggled this series. They have a 7.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, and 5.0 K/9. They have allowed 29 hits in their 18 innings pitched this series.

Adrian Houser will get the ball for the Brewers. Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Rangers.

Here are the Brewers-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rangers Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-122)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+102)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:35 PM ET/11:35 AM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Brewers are hitting the cover off the ball in the two games played so far. They had 14 hits in game one, and 15 hits in game two. They have a tough matchup against Max Scherzer in this game, but when a offense is hot, it does not matter who is on the mound. The Brewers have a hot offense lately, and they are going to need it. I could be reasonably expected that Houser gives up a few runs, so the Brewers will need to match it. They have faced Scherzer already, and they had seven hits. However, they were not able to really capitalize on it. If they can capitalize on those hits in this game, Milwaukee should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Scherzer has been very good for the Rangers since being traded. He has made three starts, and the Rangers have won each one of them. In those starts, Scherzer has thrown 20 innings, allowed just 11 hits, struck out 26, and he has an ERA of 1.80. In Texas, Scherzer has returned to his Cy Young form, and that is exactly what the Rangers need from him in this game. If he can continue to pitch well in Texas, the Rangers will cover this spread.

Scherzer has a start against the Brewers already this season. This start came when he was on the Mets, but it was still a solid start. He went six innings, allowed just two runs on seven hits, and he struck out nine in the game. The Mets did not win the game, but I would not look too much into the final score of the game. Scherzer's start was very good, and if he can pitch like that in this game, the Rangers should be able to cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This should be a pretty good game. Max Scherzer has been pitching very well lately, and the Brewers are hitting the ball extremely well. However, Max Scherzer is the type of pitcher that cools down opposing teams. I think that is exactly what happens in this game. I will take the Rangers to cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+102), Over 8.5 (-120)