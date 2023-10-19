Max Scherzer started off the 2023 season with the New York Mets, but he came to the Texas Rangers later in the season to help the team with their playoff push. Unfortunately for both parties, he went down with an injury late in the regular season, and he had to miss a decent amount of time because of it. It was unclear if we would even see him in the postseason for the Rangers, but he was able to get back on the mound as he got the start in game three of the ALCS. Unfortunately for Scherzer, it did not go well, and the Rangers suffered their first loss of the postseason.

The Houston Astros needed to get a win in game three of the ALCS as they were trailing 2-0 in the series, and they got it. Houston jumped on Max Scherzer and the Rangers early, and they never looked back, cruising to an 8-5 win. This was Scherzer's first start back from injury, and there were certainly some hiccups. However, he is still confident in his team moving forward.

“In these situations, look there's some bad in this I get it, but that's what you kinda gotta tune out and look at the good,” Scherzer said after the game in a video posted to Twitter by Bally Sports Southwest. “There's a lot of fight in this team and we'll come out tomorrow fighting too.”

Scherzer ended up lasting four innings, and he gave up five runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. The Rangers quickly went down 5-0, and they were never able to get back into the game.

Game four of the ALCS will take place on Thursday, and it is a pivotal game in this series.