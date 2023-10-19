The Texas Rangers fell behind the visiting Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night. A poor start for starter Max Sherzer was the talk of the night as the Rangers star recorded a dubious career mark for playoff futility.

An insane act of outfield robbery by Leody Taveras of the Rangers had fans' heads spinning in the sixth inning. Already it is being called one of the greatest defensive plays in MLB Playoff history. A star ex-Rangers second baseman threw out the first pitch for Wednesday's game to the delight of fans.

Sherzer Bows to Astros Pressure Early

As the game got underway, Sherzer quickly found himself over his head on the mound at Globe Life Field. Sherzer pitched four innings and gave up five earned runs.

He was relieved by Cody Bradford, who gave up zero earned runs in 1.1 innings for the Rangers.

By the time Sherzer exited the mound, baseball's statisticians were busy compiling records of what had just happened.

The former Mets and Detroit Tigers ace now has a career playoff ERA as a starter at home that should worry Rangers fans going forward.

Max Scherzer's 4.34 career playoff ERA as a starter at home is the 2nd highest in MLB postseason history (min. 10 home starts) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 19, 2023

Rangers Trailed Astros Late in Game 3

Scherzer's Rangers trailed the visiting Astros by a score of 8-5 heading into the ninth inning in Arlington, Texas.

Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe led the team with two hits apiece for the home team.

Jose Altuve silenced doubters with a two-hit game of his own for the Astros while Mauricio Dubon had three hits to lead Houston's efforts.