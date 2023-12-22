The Oilers make the short trip from New Jersey to New York as we continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Edmonton Oilers make the short trip from New Jersey to New York as they face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Oilers enter the game at 14-15-1 on the year but have won nine of their last 12 games. Last night they faced the New Jersey Devils. The Oilers got up early, scoring just 24 seconds into the game, and then Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored five minutes later for a 2-0 lead. The Devils would get one back before the period ended to make it 2-1 going into the second. In the second, the Devils would score twice while shutting down the Oilers to lead 3-2 into the third.

The third period was great for the Oilers. Connor McDavid scored to start it off, then Leon Draisaitl. Adam Erne would score 27 seconds after Draisaitl, and McLeod would score his second of the game as well. The Oilers scored four times in the first 9:04 of the period to take the 6-3 lead, a score which they would hold onto for the win.

Meanwhile, the Rangers come into the game sitting at 22-7-1 on the year, the best record in the Metropolitan Division. They have won four of their last five and last time out played the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a scoreless first, the scoring picked up in the second. Mika Zibanejad scored to open the scoring in the second period, but Auston Matthews would tie it up. Then Alexis Lafreniere scored on the power play to give the Rangers the 2-1 lead going into the third. Auston Matthews tied it up in the third, but then the Rangers would score three more, including a Zibanejad empty-netter score to win 5-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Rangers Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +122

New York Rangers: -146

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Oilers vs. Rangers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/HULU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Oilers Will Win

The Oilers are coming off a six-goal outing and now sit seventh in the NHL with 3.43 goals per game this year. The leader in total points this year is Connor McDavid. He comes in with 12 goals and 31 assists on the season for his 43 points. A lot of that has come on the power play, with three goals and 14 assists on the power play this year. He leads the team in assists this year as well as being tied for third in goals this year. Meanwhile, The top goal scorer for the Oilers this year is Zach Hyman. Hyman comes in fifth on the team in points, with 18 goals and 12 assists, good for 30 points. Six of those goals and two assists have come on the power play this year.

Further, Leon Draisaitl comes in second on the team in points and goals this year. Draisaitl comes in with 14 goals and 21 assists this year for 35 points. Draisaitl has also been great on the power play, with eight goals and eight assists on the power play this year. He is often set up by Evan Bouchard. Bouchard is third on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He has eight goals and 24 assists this year. He also has four goals and 12 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is over 30 points, with the help of 23 assists, and Evander Kane is sitting at 22 points with the help of 12 goals.

The Oilers have been amazing on the power play this year. They sit fourth in the NHL in power play conversion this year, with a 26.7 percent conversion rate. They have scored 27 goals this year when man up. The Oilers are also 21st when man-down this year, sitting with a 78.3 percent success rate this year.

Stuart Skinner is scheduled to be in goal tonight for the Oilers. He is 11-9-1 on the year with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. After starting the month strong with three straight wins and just five goals in three games, Skinner has struggled as of late. In his last two starts, he has lost both of them while giving up eight goals on just 43 shots.

Why The Rangers Will Win

The Rangers are also coming in off a high-scoring game. They are 14th in the NHL this year, scoring 3.33 goals per game this year. This year, Artemi Panarin continued to lead the way. He is the leader in goals, assists, and points. Panarin comes in with 17 goals, 26 assists, and a total of 43 points this year. He has been great on the power play this season, with five goals and 15 assists this year on the power play. Last time out, he broke his longest drought of games without a goal, scoring on the power play in the game with the Maple Leafs.

Meanwhile, Second on the team in points and assists this year is Vincent Trocheck. He comes into the game with eight goals and 20 assists on the year. That gives him 28 points while he has scored five on the power play, with six assists. Mika Zibanejad is third on the team in points and has also been solid on the power play. Five of his 11 goals and nine of his 17 assists have come with the man advantage. Rounding out the top scorers is Chris Kreider. He is second on the team in goals with 16 of them, while he also has ten assists. The power play has been big for him, with eight power-play goals this year.

The Ranger's power play has been one of the best in the NHL. They are second in the league with a 31.3 percent conversion rate while scoring 30 times on the man advantage. They have also been solid on the penalty kill, with an 85.3 percent success rate, good for fifth in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal once again for the Rangers in this game. He is 12-7-0 on the year with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. After struggling to start the month, he is coming in off back-to-back solid starts. In the last two starts, he has saved 52 of 55 shots, good for a .945 save percentage and two wins in the process.

Final Oilers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This is slated to be the best match-up of the night. The Oilers started the season horribly but have been one of the best teams in the league in their last ten games. The Rangers are the third-best team in the NHL this year. They have won three straight, and have a 10-3-0 record at home this year. The Oilers have not been as good on the road this year, and coming off a game just yesterday will be the difference.

Final Oilers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-146)