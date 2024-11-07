Former Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, a beloved figure in Major League Baseball and the Korean Baseball Organization, has decided to conclude his illustrious career, spanning over two decades. The 42-year-old outfielder made his retirement official after his final game with the KBO's SSG Landers, marking the end of a journey that began in professional baseball in 2001.

Choo's career achievements were celebrated during his last at-bat in Incheon, South Korea, where he received a standing ovation, a poignant moment that underscored his impact on fans and the sport. Despite grounding out, bowing to the fans was a fitting conclusion to his storied career.

Across 16 seasons in Major League Baseball from 2005 to 2020, Choo boasted a batting average of .275, hitting 218 home runs and maintaining an OPS of .824. His tenure in the majors was followed by four years in the KBO, where he continued demonstrating his skill and passion for the game.

Long-time Ranger Shin-S0o Choo retires

Choo’s journey through professional baseball is a tale of personal achievement and a chronicle of significant milestones. Notably, in August, he became the oldest player in KBO history to steal a base, an accolade that speaks to his enduring athleticism and commitment to the game.

Starting his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners, Choo quickly moved to the Cleveland Indians, where he had a defining seven-year stint, achieving a .292 batting average and a .853 OPS. His time in Cleveland highlighted his all-around abilities on the field, contributing offensively and defensively to the team.

Choo also spent a brief period with the Cincinnati Reds before joining the Texas Rangers, where he spent the last seven seasons of his MLB career. His consistent performance, characterized by a .260 batting average and a .792 OPS during his time in Texas, solidified his reputation as a reliable and formidable player.

The highlight of Choo's MLB career came in 2018 when he was named an All-Star, a well-deserved recognition of his prowess on the field. His decision to return to Korea post the 2020 MLB season allowed him to finish his playing days in his home country, a move that was both a personal and professional full-circle moment.

Choo's retirement turns a new page for the athlete, known for his resilience and ability to inspire both teammates and fans. With records for the most hits, home runs, and RBIs by a Korean-born player in MLB, Choo leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for its depth and impact.

As Choo steps away from the diamond, his career remains a testament to his skill, dedication, and the bridges he built between American and Korean baseball. His influence on the game extends beyond his statistics, embodying the spirit of perseverance and cross-cultural ambassadorship in the world of sports.