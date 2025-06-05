The Texas Rangers have struggled offensively this season and the team has lost 10 of the last 15 games, falling to 29-32. Yet while Rangers fans haven’t had much to cheer about, second-year pro Wyatt Langford reminded everyone of his immense talent with a wild move at first base Wednesday.

Langford broke out a full speed hurdle to avoid first baseman Jonathan Aranda’s tag and reach base safely for an infield single, per B/R Walk-off on X.

Wyatt Langford flashes massive potential with Rangers

Jun 4, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) jumps over Tampa Bay Rays first base Jonathan Aranda (62) as he jumps over as he is safe at fires base during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Langford was facing Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane Baz in the top of the first inning when he pulled an 85 mph breaking ball to shortstop. However, the throw was offline, taking Aranda off the bag and forcing him to reach back in an effort to tag Langford and record the out. Seeing this, the former first-round draft pick hurdled the first baseman in an incredible display of athleticism.

After a fairly strong rookie campaign in 2024, Langford is starting to round into form in his second season. An oblique strain during spring training threatened to hamper the 23-year-old outfielder. But he recovered quickly and is slashing .236/.315/.446 with 11 home runs, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored, an OPS+ of 114 and 1.7 bWAR in 51+ games for the Rangers this season.

Still Texas has had trouble producing on offense this year. The team got Corey Seager back from the IR after he fully recovered from the second of two hamstring injuries that sidelined the All-Star catcher. But Seager, like the rest of his Rangers teammates, isn’t hitting at the level fans expected. Texas is 62 games into the season and Langford leads the club with 11 homers.

The Rangers' starting rotation has been strong in 2025. But Nathan Eovaldi is dealing with right triceps fatigue and oft banged up veteran Jacob deGrom recently had an injury scare as well. Both pitchers avoided the injured list for the time being. But the Rangers continue to slide.

Texas entered play on Wednesday four games behind the Mariners and Astros, who are tied for first place in the AL West. The Rangers are in the second game of a nine-game road trip. They’ll face the Nationals and the Twins before heading back home on June 13.