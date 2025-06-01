On Sunday afternoon, the Texas Rangers hit the diamond for the final game of their home series vs the St. Louis Cardinals. The two teams split the first two games of the matchup, giving the Rangers an opportunity to win the series on Sunday.

Superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom was on the mound for the Rangers in Game 3, and he had a brief injury scare in the first inning, as reported by Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

“Jacob deGrom issues a leadoff walk to Lars Nootbaar and then two more balls to Masyn Winn. He gets a brief visit from a trainer, Mike Maddux and Bruce Bochy,” she reported on X, formerly Twitter.

“He stays in the game. Winn grounds out. Something to monitor,” she added to the end of her report.

deGrom ended up giving up one run in the top of the first inning but was otherwise able to minimize the damage.

deGrom signed with the Rangers prior to the 2023 season for a lucrative five-year contract after spending the opening portion of his career with the New York Mets. Injuries have been a major concern for deGrom during his time with Texas–in fact, deGrom was out of the lineup following Tommy John surgery while his team went on to win the 2023 World Series championship.

Still, when he's healthy, deGrom remains one of the best pitchers in the game at the age of 36.

The Rangers haven't gotten off to the start they were hoping for this year, currently sitting at 28-31 heading into Sunday afternoon's contest. However, there is hope that things will be able to get turned around sooner rather than later.

Following the conclusion of the series vs the Cardinals, the Rangers will have a day off before hitting the road for a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays beginning on Tuesday evening.