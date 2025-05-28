The Texas Rangers are breathing a sigh of relief after avoiding what could’ve been a costly blow to their pitching staff. Following Nathan Eovaldi’s injury update, the veteran starter is not expected to land on the injured list after leaving Tuesday’s game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays with right triceps fatigue.

Instead, the Rangers are taking full advantage of two upcoming off days to carefully manage their pitching rotation and give Eovaldi additional rest. DLLS Sports’ Jeff Wilson posted on X, formerly Twitter, with details of the plan.

“Nathan Eovaldi's next start would be Tuesday at Tampa Bay. #Rangers could use the off days Thursday and Monday to keep the rotation on normal rest and buy Eovaldi a few more days to avoid the IL. Or maybe he just ate some bad fish before the game and will be fine by Tuesday.”

The move is a smart one, especially considering Eovaldi’s importance to the club. The 35-year-old owns a 1.61 ERA across 69.1 innings in 2025 and leads all Rangers pitchers with 71 strikeouts. After exiting Tuesday’s game following just two innings, the team labeled his departure as precautionary.

With the Rangers vs. Rays series underway, Texas dropped Game 1 in a 2–1 loss and is currently battling in the second game of the series. The three-game set wraps up tomorrow, making every inning critical. The club can’t afford to lose its ace amid a tightly contested AL West race. By adjusting the rotation to prioritize Eovaldi’s health, the Rangers can give him six full days of rest — all without disrupting the rhythm of the pitching staff.

Eovaldi’s durability was a big reason the Rangers won the World Series in 2023. His 9-3 career playoff record and 3.05 ERA is a part of why Texas remains hopeful that extra rest will keep him ready for the long haul.

While MLB news speculated about a potential injured list stint, the team’s flexibility and depth are allowing them to play it safe — and smart. With key matchups ahead and a division still up for grabs, the Rangers are doing everything they can to keep their ace upright for the stretch run.