Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers will throw out ceremonial first pitches at Globe Life Field on June 18 when the Texas Rangers host the Kansas City Royals.

The announcement was shared Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, by Kennedi Landry, the Rangers beat reporter for MLB.com, and adds to a growing list of high-profile appearances for the WNBA’s top draft pick.

The honor comes during a breakout week for Bueckers, who returned to the Wings’ lineup Wednesday night after a four-game absence and delivered a career-best performance. Despite a 93-80 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, the rookie guard erupted for 35 points, becoming only the second rookie in league history—alongside Caitlin Clark—to post at least 35 points and five three-pointers in a single game. Bueckers added six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block while shooting 13-of-19 from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

“It feels great … Basketball is a game that I love and this is a group that I love to be around so to be back out there felt great,” Bueckers said, as reported by Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints. “We’re all just trying to get better, we’re all just trying to build.”

Bueckers had missed time due to a concussion and illness but said she felt “winded” in her return, and how grateful she was to be healthy. The Wings fell to 1-10 with the loss, but Bueckers’ dominant performance signaled hope for the franchise’s future.

The Rangers' pregame ceremony will mark one of Bueckers’ first major public honors since entering the WNBA.

Rangers finding rhythm this season as Wings struggle

While the ceremonial first pitch featuring Bueckers and Lieberman will draw added attention to Globe Life Field, the Rangers are hoping to continue building momentum on the field.

Texas has gone 4-3 over its last seven games, highlighted by a 16-3 rout of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The Rangers split their series against the Washington Nationals this past weekend and showed flashes of their offensive potential.

Consistency remains a challenge for the 2023 World Series champions, who have struggled at times to string together wins. A narrow 2-0 loss to the Nationals on June 6 and a 2-6 defeat to the Twins on June 11 show that run production can still be hit-or-miss.

Despite the ups and downs, the Rangers have leaned on their lineup depth and timely hitting to stay competitive in a tight AL West race. After winning the series against Minnesota, the Rangers return home to face the Chicago White Sox and then the Royals.