The Texas Rangers have added two new members to their coaching staff. After Will Venable left to take the Chicago White Sox managerial job, they needed a new bench coach. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported that Luis Urueta was hired to fill the role. The former Marlins' bench coach is joined by fellow face Skip Schumaker to work under Bruce Bochy and Chris Young.

“The Rangers have hired Skip Schumaker as a senior adviser to President of Baseball Operations Chris Young & are expected to finalize a deal with Schumaker’s former bench coach with Miami Luis Urueta to join Rangers coaching staff in that role,” Grant reported.

Schumaker and Urueta were among many let go by the Marlins this offseason. While recovering from an abysmal 100-loss season, they cleaned house and let both coaches go. The Rangers saw the opportunity to add two potential replacements for Bochy, who is 69 years old. Many believed Venable was the heir apparent, and now Schumaker takes over that title.

A change in voice won't hurt the Rangers either. A bevy of injuries blew up their chance at a World Series repeat and they missed the playoffs with 78 wins. While Bochy has earned another chance with this team, they do have to find a replacement for when he retires.

Rangers set up for a successful 2025 season

Despite the poor 2024 season, the Rangers cannot be counted out for the American League playoffs in 2025. Jacob deGrom is finally healthy and should be their ace. Kumar Rocker made waves in his first MLB starts and Jack Leiter had a solid season at 25 years old. World Series MVP Corey Seager should be healthy and Marcus Semien was one of the few core players who did not get hurt.

The Rangers have two great young fielders, Josh Jung and Wyatt Langford. Jung was a part of the World Series run while Langford was a rookie in 2024. Jung only played 46 games this season and Langford had a 111 OPS+ in 134 games. The Rangers can build around these two players while spending big on their rotation.

Max Scherzer has come off the books and while the Mets were paying most of the salary, that is still a big anchor off the books. If they can spend like a big-market team, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried should be in play. These two aces are available, Texas should be on the front lines trying to get them.

Skip Schumaker and Luis Urueta will add to the 2025 Rangers while learning more about the franchise. Whether or not either one of them will be the next manager is unknown but they will make the team better now.