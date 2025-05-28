The Texas Rangers lost shortstop Corey Seager to his second hamstring injury in the span of a month when the five-time All-Star hit the 10-day IL with the nagging strain on May 11. Now it appears the Rangers believe Seager has had enough time to heal.

Texas has activated Seager from the injured list, according to MLB.com’ Kennedi Landry. And he’ll be back in the Rangers’ lineup Wednesday night as the team’s DH, per Jeff Wilson on X.

Seager initially injured his hamstring on April 23, landing on the 10-day IL. The Rangers activated him when he was first eligible on May 3 but he ended up hobbled again shortly thereafter.

Can Corey Seager lead the Rangers back to the playoffs?

Following his second stint on the injured list in such a short time, the Rangers planned on being cautious with Seager, refusing to rush the 11th-year veteran back before he was fully healed. Manager Bruce Bochy made it clear that, even though Seager was eligible to be activated last week, the team would wait another seven to 10 days before taking him off the IL this time around.

The Rangers are hoping a more cautious approach to the injury will allow Seager to avoid any setbacks. When he has been able to play this season, the two-time World Series MVP has been productive at the plate. Seager is slashing .300/.346/.520 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, a 148 OPS+ and 1.6 bWAR in 26 games.

However, the Rangers have struggled without the veteran. The team is just 3-8 over its last 11 games including a six-game losing streak. Yet despite the recent skid, Texas remains in striking distance in the AL West.

The Rangers are 27-29 on the season and 4.5 games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the division. The team missed the playoffs last year, following their surprise World Series victory in 2023. If the Rangers hope to rebound and reach the postseason this year, they’ll need a healthy Seager to help lead the way.