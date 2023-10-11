The Texas Rangers are moving on to the ALCS and remain unbeaten in the MLB Playoffs, having swept both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles. Bruce Bochy's squad rolled to a convincing 7-1 win on Tuesday night and went up 6-0 in the third inning. That resulted in the Rangers fans singing the song “Higher” by Creed:

The first home game in the postseason was an absolute treat for the Texas faithful and they made sure to celebrate in the best way possible: by singing along to one of Creed's most famous songs.

Creed the “unofficial” soundtrack for Rangers

Prior to Game 2 against the Orioles, Rangers starter Andrew Heaney told reporters that Creed has become the go-to music in the locker room for months now. With Texas having a shaky second half, they wanted to loosen things up by listening to the rock band.

Clearly, it became a trend that the fans quickly picked up. That being said, the Rangers aren't the first sports team to get on the Creed bandwagon. Back in 2015, the Carolina Panthers adopted their music en route to a Super Bowl appearance, as revealed by Greg Olson.

“Higher” is the perfect tune for this ball club right now, too. Their offense is absolutely flourishing and it didn't take them long to jump on Dean Kremer in Game 3. Corey Seager took him deep in the first and Adolis Garcia ultimately broke things wide open in the second with a three-run bomb.

With both Max Scherzer and Jon Gray potentially returning for the ALCS, this Texas team is a scary opponent for anyone. They now await to see if the Houston Astros or Minnesota Twins will be their next opponent and you better believe we'll be hearing some Creed once again when Texas plays at Globe Life Field next.

Maybe lead singer Scott Stapp will make an appearance?