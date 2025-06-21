The Texas Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak Friday behind another strong outing from Jacob deGrom. The veteran ace delivered his fourth straight quality start, leading Texas to a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, it wasn’t all good news for the Rangers as the team as first baseman Jake Burger exited the game early with an injury.

On Saturday, the Rangers announced that Burger has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, per Texas Rangers PR on X. The club promoted infielder Justin Foscue from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Jake Burger has struggled in Rangers debut

Burger is in his debut season with Texas after the Rangers landed him in a trade with the Miami Marlins in December. The 29-year-old infielder began his career with the Chicago White Sox in 2021.

Although he started out as a third baseman, manager Bruce Bochy was adamant that Burger would start at first base for the Rangers. That prediction panned out as Burger has started 59 of 65 games played this season at first.

Burger has shown flashes of the 30+ home run power he demonstrated earlier in his career. But ultimately he’s struggled at the plate in 2025, After a rough start to the season, the Rangers optioned Burger to Triple-A, hoping he would reset in the minors.

Burger was recalled to the big league club after a short stint with Round Rock. On the season he’s slashing .220/.253/.403 with 10 homers, 29 RBI, 27 runs scored and an OPS+ of just 87 – well below his career average of 109).

Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford is also ailing. He sat out Friday’s series opener against the Pirates and he’ll be sidelined again on Saturday with back stiffness, per Jeff Wilson on X.

After appearing to turn a disappointing season around by winning seven of eight games, the Rangers have since lost three of the last four. While deGrom continues to dominate in a bounce-back campaign, Texas is two games under .500 and seven games behind the division-leading Houston Astros.